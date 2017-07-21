Friday, July 21, 2017

Traffic police officers urged to work hard or else quit

 

In Summary

Mr Musilimu made the statement on Wednesday in Coast Region after winding up his one-day impromptu tour of the region.

Advertisement
By Sanjito Msafiri

Coast Region. Traffic Police Commander in the country Fortunatus Musilimu has said police officers, who work out of habit it is better for them to quit instead of waiting to be removed.

Mr Musilimu made the statement on Wednesday in Coast Region after winding up his one-day impromptu tour of the region.

He was accompanied by deputy minister of Home Affairs Hamad Masauni.

He said from now onwards he would make visits all over the country and such traffic police officers, who worked out of habit adjusted themselves and worked professionally to improve service delivery.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Magufuli: No citizenship for Burundi refugees

President John Magufuli yesterday ordered the suspension of naturalisation of Burundian refugees,

Tanzania pushes for introduction of Sadc universal visa

Dr Mahiga also spoke about the state of peace and security in the region, saying the organ had

  • News
    Aga Khan introduces new degree programme  
  • News
    Edible oil plant resumes work  
  • News
    RPC advises on security checks  
  • News
    Tanroads commended for renovation of 221km road  