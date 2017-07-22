Saturday, July 22, 2017

Lukuvi issue warning to dishonest land officers

Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlement

Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Mr William Lukuvi, in tete-a-tete with Iringa municipal mayor, Mr Alex Kimbe and Iringa Urban MP, Rev Peter Msigwa. 

By The Citizen Reporter@TheCitizenTz; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Mr William Lukuvi, has warned dishonest land officers saying their days to cheat wananchi are numbered.

He said their deceitfulness and corrupt undertaking was the main cause of land conflicts in many areas across the country.

“We are not going to tolerate this,” he said when launching Iringa municipal Master Plan at Lugalo secondary school.

He said he has already establish corrupt ways through which land officials have been doing their work.

He asked Council Directors to reject any plans for new areas presented by land officers without first visiting the areas and confirm what has been written in the reports.

He said in many areas the land officers have been surveying plots which they clandestinely own and later sale the same to unsuspecting members of the public.

He said sometimes, ;land officers indicate in their plans that the area is unfit for human settlement but when you visit it you will find that it has no problem.

“If you agree with them without visiting the area, they later survey it and distribute the plots among themselves and later sell to wananchi,” he said.

