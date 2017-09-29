By Jonathan Musa @jonathan_ink news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mwanza. Secondary school teachers in Mwanza Region have developed a programme aimed at tackling the problem of teaching science subjects.

This comes following the shortage of science teachers and lack of learning materials that have contributed to students’ poor performance in the region.

The programme will enable the teachers to share experience and exchange teaching techniques in the poorly performed subjects.

Speaking during the launch of the programme here on Thursday, September 28, some of the science teachers from public schools said exchanging experience and techniques in teaching would enhance the teaching of science subjects, despite the acute shortage of teaching materials including text books and laboratory apparatus.

The programme was developed by Hands on Science Organization Tanzania (Hsot) funded by Korea International Cooperative Agency (Koica), which attracted more than 10 teachers from Mwanza Region.

According to Mr Elbert Kente, a science teacher at Mnarani Secondary School, Ilemela District, said apart from shortages, the teachers lack skills in teaching practical science in laboratories.

He added that through the new programme, instead of using more verbal, as a substitute, a teacher will apply other techniques by using teaching materials and much less words.

For his part, the chairman of Hsot, who is also a chemistry teacher at Bwiru Boys’ Secondary School, in Ilemela District, Mr Dan Ibrahim, conducting the training once a month would help bringefficiency in the teaching of science subjects which include, biology, chemistry and physics.

He said the aim was to encourage teachers to use interactive methods when teaching science subjects and also establish skills and teaching methods to boost science field in the region.

They said science subjects were a fundamental component in the current national drive for industrialisation.