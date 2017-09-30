Top Bajaj company launches program for motorcyclists in Tanzania

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Top manufacturer and exporter of three-wheelers from India, Bajaj Auto, on Friday night September 29 launched an innovative consumer engagement program for motorcyclists (Boda Bodariders) in Tanzania.

The program, dubbed Boxer X Champion Cup is a unique dirt racing event organized exclusively for the Boda Boda riders to showcase their skills and identify a champion among themselves to ride the ‘Champions of Rough Road.’

Boxer X champion cup will be a progressive competition with winners from each stage starting from town level competitions, progressing to regional level and later facing fierce competitors to find the Boxer Champion cup known as ‘Bingwa Boxer.’

Launching the competition in Dar es Salaam, the Senior Vice President for Africa of Bajaj Auto, Mr K.S. Grihapathy said that they have partnered with two football icons from the country to make the champions relevant and exciting.

They are Siza Ramadhan ‘kichuya’ and Amiss Tambwe.

“Boxer brings a life time opportunity for riders to participate in dirt race contest to showcase their riding skills and be a celebrity of town,” he said.

The regional winner will start in next Boxer campaign and will also be a privileged to offer his park friends or family members for an exclusive meet and greet with the football icons.