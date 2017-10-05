Fuel dealers called upon to abide by laws, rules

By Brandy Nelson and Justa Musa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) in Mbeya Region says fuel dealers still pose a challenge to the authority for failing to observe applicable laws and regulations.

Ewura Deputy Chairman Board of Directors Godwin Samwel said this on Monday during the opening of the authority’s offices in the region for the Southern Highlands.

He called upon fuel dealers to abide by the laws and regulations to avoid facing legal action. He explained that despite controlling fuel adulteration to a large extent there were still few dealers, who had not been honest to users.

“In 2007, fuel adulteration reached 78 per cent, but until 2014 we were able to control it and dropped to 10 per cent. We are still doing it so that we can eradicate it,” he insisted.

“The fact that our country is big places us in a difficult situation in terms of providing services to members of the public as this becomes the third office after those in the Lake Zone (Mwanza) and the Northern Zone (Arusha).

For his part, Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla, who was represented by Regional Administrative Secretary Mariam Mtunguja said it was important for fuel dealers to cooperate so that the Ewura office could carry out its duties effectively.

He said the office would not be efficient if its workers were wasting time running after business operators, who failed to observe licensing conditions instead of listening to people’s grievances.