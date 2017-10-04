75-year old albino attacked in Morogoro, his arm chopped

By Lilian Lucas @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. A 75 year old man living with albinism was attacked on Tuesday and his arm chopped off in Kisaki ward, Morogoro District.

The attackers took off with Nasoro Msingili’s left arm, according to the acting Morogoro Regional Police Commander Mr Leons Rwegasira.

Msingili was attacked at midnight on October 3 when he was fast asleep at the Nyarutanga village, Kisaki ward.

Msingili is receiving treatment at the Duruti dispensary, and his condition is said to be improving.

The RPC said police are still investigating the incident. He called upon the public to remain calm and assist in the investigation.

“We are condemning the act. We shall do everything possible to ensure the attackers are arrested and face justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police are holding five people in a connection with the killing of Beno Polisi who served as Lupilo Division Officer in Ulanga District.

Polisi was beaten to death at his home on Tuesday night at Nyarutanga village, according to Commander Rwegasira.

Ulanga District Commissioner Jacob Kasema told The Citizen Wednesday he was saddened by the killing and asked the police to speed up the investigation.

Mahenge division officer Mr Maliki Mlupu said Polisi was about to retire.

“The deceases was reaching his retirement age. So we are so saddened by his killing,” he said.

In another development, the police in Morogoro are holding three people allegedly for transporting six bags of marijuana.

The suspects are Iddy Juma a resident of Tabata Segerea, Aniset Ferdinand who resides in Tabata Chang’ombe in Dar es Salaam and Ally Daudi of Vibandani area in Morogoro Municipal.