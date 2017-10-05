Lema faults Tanzania’s IGP for remarks over Lissu attack probe

By Bakari Kiango @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Arusha Urban Member of Parliament Gobless Lema (Chadema) has criticized Inspector General of Police (IGP) for his remarks that the driver of Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu is derailing investigations into the shooting of the MP.

Mr Lema posted a video on his social network platforms describing the IGP’s remarks as ‘mockery’ to Mr Lissu, his family and Chadema supporters in general.

Mr Lissu, who is the opposition Chadema’s chief lawyer and present of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), was attacked and wounded after 32 bullets were sprayed on his vehicle on September 7, this year.

“These statements are not supposed to come from people like the IGP. Why wouldn’t the police launch investigations using CCTV cameras installed at Dr Medard Kalemani house (Deputy minister of Energy and Minerals) or those installed at Deputy Speaker’s house (Dr Tulia Ackson)?” wondered Mr Lema.

Mr Lema added that claims by the police boss that investigations have not started because of the absence of Mr Lissu’s driver who is in Nairobi are cheap excuse.

“If they have failed to complete investigations into these incidents, I’m asking IGP Sirro to complete Mr Ben Saanane’s (Chadema cadre, who disappeared last year),” said Mr Lema.

Mr Sirro said on Wednesday that police are awaiting the return of the driver of the Singida East MP Tundu Lissu to help with the investigations into the lawmaker’s attack last month.

Mr Sirro said the absence of Mr Lussu’s driver, who is undergoing psychotherapy treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, was posing a challenge to the police force as they try to probe into who attacked Mr Lissu.