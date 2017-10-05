By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz. nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Employment Secretariat in the President's Office has been ordered to oversee recruitment process in local authorities to prevent unqualified candidates from taking up jobs in the public service.

Launching employment board on Thursday, October 5, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance),MsAngellah Kairuki, said if local authoritieswere to be left to take up the role; it was possible for unqualified candidates to use the opportunity to enter into public service.

"Employees holding fake certificates form one big challenge to the fifth phase government. The board should closely follow up and monitor recruitments in town and district authorities as well as municipal and city councils," she said.

She ordered the secretariat to blacklist employment seekers caught with irrelevant academic certificates and include them in a database of unqualified employment to be shared by government recruiting agencies to simplify their control from being employed in the public service.

"Those caught with fake academic certificate during recruitment process shouldn't be left to walk free, should be arraigned before the court on top of being blacklisted," she said.

She said the board should review procedures of running the secretariat to establish whether existing ones were still conducive for the present time or changes were required to make the body more effective.

According to MsKairuki, higher learning institution graduates should be educated to register with the secretariat and quality assurance during recruitment process.

“Favoritism and nepotism should be avoided during recruitment process and that laws, guidelines and procedures should be observed,” she said.

In his speech, secretariat secretary Xavier Daudi said in spite of efforts taken by the government, fake certificate nightmare still faced his secretariat.

“After consulting responsible authorities, employment seekers have been withdrawn from a list of candidates therefore losing employment opportunities and that the secretariat takes control of their academic certificates,” he said.

The board members are Ms Rose Lugember (chairperson), former deputy National Assembly Clerk John Joel, former Permanent Secretary Mbarak Abdulwakil and retired director of administration and human resources Aloyce Msigwa.