By Sharon Sauwa @CitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) has warned insurance agents against collecting money from customers, promising to take legal action.

TIRA Central Zone Manager Stella Rutabuza said they were aware of some insurance agents, which collected c money from customers and spent it, instead of sending it to insurance companies.

“We have amended laws to protect customer rights and prohibit insurance agents from collecting the money,” she said.

She added that the law required agents to advise their customers to deposit money in bank accounts and not collecting it.

The Dodoma District Administrative Secretary Jasinta Mboneko called on insurance companies to use the media to raise public awareness on insurance services.

“The importance of insurance is to help people avoid economic risks caused by uncertainties and risks,” she said.