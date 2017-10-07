New tech to reduce ‘bodaboda’ deaths

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Motorcycle riders, popularly known as Bodaboda, can no longer avoid wearing helmets in the near future.

This development is courtesy of a new technology designed by a technician from the Vocational Educational and Training Authority (Veta).

It requires the rider to put on the helmet for the engine to start and continue working. The technology which promises a significant reduction in fatalities.

The traffic police force has been providing education on the importance of the Bodaboda riders having their helmets on, but the countrywide campaign has been falling on deaf ears.

Only a small per cent of the riders who have been following the laid down road safety rules, which aim at safeguarding their lives and those of their passengers.

Thousands of deaths and injuries have been regularly reported every year, so in view of this Ms Aneth Mganga, a Veta trainer, decided to carry out a research, which led to the discovery.

Ms Mganga therefore came up with a technology system that ensures the riders cannot turn the ignition on without first putting on the helmet.

The motorcycles have currently become the largest source of income for majority of the unemployed youth, but it also means of transport for most people especially who live reside in the outskirts of major cities.

Report from Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institutes (MOI) shows that for the past eight years, road accident injures caused by motorcycles stood at 24,131.

According to Ms Mganga, the new technology would help cut down deaths and injuries, adding that installing the system is simple, and affordable.

She said the idea came to her mind in 2014 and the implementation started last July, and the device was ready a month later.

The new technology, according to him, was first demonstrated at the Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibitions at Ngongo Squares in Lindi.

“The idea of making this system came after seeing many young people lose their lives while others getting permanent disabilities due to road accidents related to motorcycle,” she said.

“These young people are the nation’s manpower, so I thought of something that can reduce the number of deaths and disabilities.”

She explained further that the device consists of two parts namely transmitter and receiver whereby the former is placed at the helmet while latter is on the motorcycle.

According to her, when someone puts on the helmet properly, it will send signals to the receiver and the rider can switch on, and continue with normal operations.

Benefits

The technology, according to Ms Mganga, intends to minimise the effects of accidents caused by motorcycles with majority of the fatalities recorded among those who do not wear the helmets.

Ms Mganga believes that the technology will also accelerate business for the youth because many helmets and motorcycles will need the devices.

Besides, small scale industries, which will be producing the helmets are on the horizon, which means the demand of these devices will be high.

Furthermore, the government would collect revenue from importation of equipment used for making the devices because they come from different countries.

She added that the technology can help in preventing theft of the motorcycles because to ignite it, it would require the helmet.

“This technology has many benefits including reduction of cases of motorcycles theft,” she said.

“A rider can park anywhere and nobody can switch it on with the helmet.”

Future plan

She said the technology is not yet completed by 100 per cent, stressing that there are several issues that need to be tested.

She assured that everything would be in place before long.

“I am carrying this project out in collaborating by other teachers at VETA Kipawa. After completing this project, we will start working on another one, which will target passengers,” she said, expressing hopes that the devices will get the nod from the top authority.

She disclosed that it would cost Sh370,000 per one Bodaboda, adding that the price seem to be high because most of the electronic materials are imported.

According to her, the cost of installation may go down to Sh170, 000 depending on the mumber of orders.

Ms Mganga said they currently can fix the devices to 10 motorcycles per day, but with time they would be working on around 300 vehicles.

What Bodaboda riders say

Mr Benjamin John, a resident of Buguruni, said the new technology seems to be good, but queried whether it is sustainable or not.

He said there have been so many incidents of motorcycle theft, which have been dealing them blows financially.

He said although the cost of fixing the system is very high, but if it can help reduce theft, nobody will be against it.

Mr Yusuph Emmanuel, a resident of Mbezi Luis, admitted that most of the Bodaboda riders helmets to avoid being fined by traffic police and not for their safety.

“I don’t believe in wearing the helmet because my friends got accidents and they were wearing them,” he said.