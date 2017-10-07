By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz. nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Constitution Forum (TCF) has asked President John Magufuli to receive positively peaceful demonstrations to push for the revival of the new constitution-making process.

Countrywide demonstrations are scheduled for October 30.

TCF Chairman Herbon Mwakagenda announced on Saturday October 7 that the decision to stage demonstrations was agreed upon during an extra ordinary meeting, which involved 225 members in Dodoma, last month.

"We have decided to ask President Magufuli to accept our demonstrations for two reasons: first, we recognise his efforts to manage certain issues in the country for the benefit of Tanzanians for present and future generations," he said.

The other reason is based on President Magufuli’s fight against corruption and other things of national interest.

Mr Mwakagenda added that through the demonstrations, they intended to support President Magufuli for his efforts in protecting natural resources.

According to him, despite efforts made by the President, it will not bring sustainable development without a new Constitution.

He said countrywide demonstrations would start at TCF offices and end up at Mnazi Mmoja grounds. He called upon Dar es Salaam residents to participate.

"We have already submitted our letter to the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander for this. Our aim is to restore public trust," he noted.