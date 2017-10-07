Dr Magufuli drops four people in his new list

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister for natural Resources and Tourism, Prof Jumanne Maghembe and his deputy, Mr Ramo Makani, are among four ministers and deputy ministers who have been dropped in the new cabinet announced Saturday, October 7, by President John Magufuli.

It is the only ministry win which a minister and his deputy have all been dropped.

Another minister who has not been re-appointed is Mr Gerson Lwenge, who was heading water and Irrigation docket. His former deputy, Mr Isack Kamwelwe, has been promoted to replace him.

Mr Kamwelwe will have services of Mr Jumaa Hamidu Aweso as deputy minister.

Ms Anastazia Wambura, who used to serve as deputy minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, has also been left and her place has been taken by a Special seats colleague from Songwe Region, Ms Juliana Shonza.

Changes in the natural Resources and Tourism ministry might not come as a shock to many people. The ministry has been shrouded with controversies and is among dockets which has seen many reshuffles because of scandals.