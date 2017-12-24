Mwanza. The Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) has launched investigation into the legitimacy of 50,000 litres of suspected ethyl alcohol seized, while being smuggled into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to DCEA officials, it was being exported by a Mwanza company.

DCEA Assistant Commissioner for Inspections and Forensic Sciences Bertha Mamuya told reporters that the suspected consignment was impounded, while on transit to the DRC on December 13 at Kigongo Ferry in Misungwi District.

She noted that the driver of the lorry failed to provide legal documents to prove the legitimacy of the exportation of the ethyl alcohol.

“The driver of the lorry transported the ethyl alcohol contrary to the Industrial and Consumer Chemicals (Management and Control) Act No 3 of 2003,” she said.

But she noted that realising that they were transporting it illegally, the Mwanza company later visited the DCEA to apply for a permit.

“On December 14 the Mwanza company pretended to apply for a permit to transport the precursor chemicals seized at the ferry,” she said.

She explained that preliminary investigation indicated that the company had also submitted wrong information to the DCEA on the amount of the precursor chemicals it was to transport.