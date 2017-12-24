By Josep Lyimo @TheCitizenTz jlyimo@mwananchi.co.tz

Babati. At least 1,268 candidates from Babati and Hanang’ district councils will miss out on the first section to join secondary education next year due to lack of classrooms.

The number is among the 17,897 candidates (equivalent to 62.15 per cent), who sat for the Standard Seven Exam in 2017 and passed to join secondary education in Manyara Region.

Acting Regional Administrative Secretary in Manyara Region Missaile Mussa said at the weekend that, 16,629 candidates had been selected to join secondary education next year, but 1,268 candidates would have to wait for the second selection.

He noted that there were about 168 secondary schools in Manyara Region, but the problem was lack of classrooms to accommodate them all.

“It really hurts to hear that some children, who did well in their exams will miss out on the first selection to join secondary education,” he said.

To address the problem, he directed the district councils to construct classrooms by February, next year.

“I want those, who did not make it in the first selection to join secondary education in the second selection in February, next year,” he insisted.

He noted that the government won’t tolerate to see children wandering in the streets instead of going to school.

According to him, funds have already been allocated.

For his part, chairman of Simanjiro District Council Jackson Sipitieck said his district had prepared itself to ensure no single child, who passed the exams would fail to join Form One in 2018 academic year.

“In partnership with councillors, Simanjiro District Council, the district commissioner, the district director and residents we have made it. I’m sure that there is no qualified child, who is left behind,” he assured the gathering.