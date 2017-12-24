Govt decides to meet hunters over blocks saga

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has finally decided to sit with hunting stakeholders with a view to deliberating on issuance of hunting blocks licences.

The meeting has been slated for December 28 in Dodoma with attendants harbouring hopes of coming up with a foolproof solution.

This comes barely a few weeks after the minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Hamis Kingwangalla declared revocation of all hunting blocks pending a new order.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, December 24, by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Mr Gaudence Milanzi, the ministry hopes that the meeting will come up with a better way of leasing the blocks.

Following the minister’s directive, the Tanzania Hunting Association (Tahao) have been raising their voices over losses they have been incurring.

The association also claimed that they have yet to receive official communication from the government of their licences revocation.

Last week, the association issued the statement claiming that they were legally the owners of the blocks, which they were given by previous ministers in January, this year.

They added that the outfitters were already concerned that if they go to market their products, they would been considered as conmen.

“The news has reached the International Markets, the big USA Hunting Conventions are about to start in two weeks... what are hunting outfitters going to market and sell if they do not have hunting blocks,” said the Tahoa chief executive officer, Lathifa Sykes.

The world is aware of the minister's revocation announcement and clients will be cautious to do business with Tanzanian outfitters.

The Tahoa statement proposed that the government ‘Pilot’ the 54 hunting blocks currently unoccupied to test the auctioning/tendering system it wants to implement in the future.

“We feel it is of great importance and an opportunity to test and ensure that the new system being considered will work effectively and efficiently without destructing the Industry,” said part of statement.