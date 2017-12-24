Simiyu farmers now seek help from extension officers

By Jonathan Musa @jonathan_ink news@tz.nationmedia.com

Simiyu. Farmers here have decided to follow farming guidelines from available extension officers in order to ensure food security and income.

This comes after a few seasons of crop failures, but speaking with this paper on Sunday, December 24, the Simiyu farmers looked determined to transform the fortunes.

They say they have not been considering assistance from extension officers and the outcome has always been worse for the past few seasons.

“Most us do not exactly understand what kind of a crop should be planted during various seasons of the year. The climate has been more unpredictable nowadays and we have yet to involve our extension officers to a large extent,” said Mpandije Ngollo.

However, the Itilima district agricultural officer, Dr Kessam Maswaga revealed that most of the extension officers have either retired or will be soon retiring.

He said this presents a challenge in training farmers on modern crop

production techniques.

“We have close to 30 extension officers. They are not enough to cover more than 10 wards in this district,” he said.

Considering what President John Mugufuli said in the neighbouring

district, Bariadi, some months ago, that farmers should try out other crops apart from maize, the farmers have expressed their cautiousness because they know little about them.