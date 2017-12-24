Contractor given ultimatum to complete port construction

By Muhingo Mwemezi @thecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Uvinza. The deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Eng Atashata Nditiye has given the Saxon Building Contractor a three-month ultimatum to ensure they complete the construction of a bridge where a ferry would be docking at Kalya port in Uvinza District.

The Sh3.4 billion project was to be completed by December 30, 2017.

Eng Nditiye revealed that the contractor has been reluctant to finish the project for one year now.

“The contractor is giving irrelevant reasons on why the project has stalled for all this time,” he said

He said the contractor’s poor implementation of the project makes the government lose trust in awarding further tenders to foreign companies.

The acting head of Kigoma port, Mr David Katembo noted that their efforts to advice the contractor to complete the project on time has been to no avail.

“We have been making several meetings with the contractor on the implementation of the project but they have been ignoring us,” he said

The chairman of Sibwesa village, Mr Daud Binke noted that transportation services at the area using the ferry across the Lake Tanganyika have remained paralysed due to absence of the bridge to dock.