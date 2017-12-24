Death toll in boat accident reaches 19

By Antony Kayanda @thecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. Six more bodies of passengers who drowned in Lake Tanganyika after two boats collided at Msihezi village in Uvinza District last Friday have been recovered today December 24.

The death toll has now reached 19, according to the Principal Officer for the Surface and Marine Transport and Regulatory Authority (Sumatra) in Kigoma region, Amaniel Sekulu.

The vessels christened Mv Atakalo Mola, which was carrying 65 passengers and Mv Pasaka, which had 137 passengers on board collided on Friday.

Mv Pasaka eventually capsized in the late night accident that occurred at 03am.

Many of the passengers on board Mv Pasaka were worshipers from the Pentecostal Church of God (PCG) who were heading to join neighbouring church congregations for Christmas celebrations.

Authorities indicate that 22 passengers are feared to have drowned after the accident.

Mr Amanieli noted that rescue operations are undergoing to search for possible more bodies.

He told The Citizen yesterday that divers from the Police Marine Unit, the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces and local divers from Kigoma town and nearby villages were still carrying out rescue operations.

Most of the passengers who drowned in the tragedy were choir member from the PCG church in Kalilani village. A choir master at Tanzania Assembles of God (TAG) in Lubengela village Kitendo Abasi on Friday told The Citizen that 30 members from the PCG church were on board before the tragedy.

“Many of the church members boarded the boat on the journey to the villages of Buhingu, Igalula, Mgambazi and Sigunga,” the noted.

He added that he had escorted the church members to board the boat.

The accident occurred shortly before the boat was about to dock at Lubengela village to pick more church members.

One of the survivors, Sadick Reuben noted that it was but luck that enabled me to swim before climbing to the other boat which was bigger.