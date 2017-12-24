Rice prices remain flat on Christmas day

By Janeth Muhizi @TheCitizenTZ News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Retail price of rice has remained flat at Kariakoo Market Corporation during Christmas, which is a relief for consumers who have already felt the pinch of rise in the prices of other products.

“Prices are relatively low this year compared to last year. Despite this not being the harvest season, prices are almost similar to last year,” said Mr Alfred Gabo, a retailer at Kariakoo market.

Last year, the highest rice price stood at Sh2,800 per kilogram, while this year, the highest is Sh2,300.

Although prices are relatively fair, traders are concerned about low number of customers showing up to buy their commodities.

“Our business is not good at all because there are not customers like the other years. Prices are fair this time around, but it seems like everyone has travelled upcountry for the festive season,” added

However, the situation was different for price of spices and vegetables as they are said to be higher compared to last year.

Dealers further predict the same situation will prevail and maybe even get worse in the coming three months.

Most of them blame the low availability on poor climatic conditions.

“There was no enough rainfall this year and we clearly see the effects on consumer prices. They are currently sold at high prices and we expect the same situations until February,” he said.

“The number of customers is very low and you can see for yourself, I haven’t attended any customer since we started this conversation,” said Ms Mwanaidi Jego, a retailer selling tomatoes and garlic.

The price of onions has risen to Sh2,000 per kilogram while one tomato is sold at Sh200 in the Dar es Salaam central market.