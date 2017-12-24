Zanzibar to spend Sh1.2bn on revolution day

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The government of Zanzibar has revealed that it would spend over Sh1.2 billion for the 54th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution, which will be marked on January 12, 2018.

Minister for State Second Vice President Office, Mohamed Aboud Mohamed said on Sunday, December 24, when speaking to journalists on preparations for the anniversary, stressing that it would be extraordinary.

He said the money would be spent on various areas including the preparations, opening of 49 development projects and school buildings to mention but a few.

Out of 49 projects, 33 will be officially launched after its completion whereas 16 projects will have their foundation stones laid, which is in line with the investment strategy.

Mr Mohamed pointed that all projects state clearly that the government has done a lot in ensuring that social services resonate with the goals of the 1964 Zanzibar Revolution.

For his part, the permanent secretary from the same office, Dr Idriss Muslim Hijja added that all projects proposed to be incorporated into the celebration this year have been monitored and approved by the National Council Secretariat.