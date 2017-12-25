Christmas homilies from Dodoma clerics

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.tz

Dodoma. Religious leaders from different churches here during their Christmas homilies stressed on the why wananchi and their leaders should be decent in order to propel development of the country.

The Anglican Church's Bishop of Central Tanzania, Dr Dickson Chilongani, in his Christmas message, challenged the political leaders to use most of their time to listen and solve problems facing their voters.

He said most of the politicians after being elected, they tend to cut their relations with the ordinary wananchi.

“Most of these leaders, who include Members of Parliament and councilors, pretend to be close to the people they represent when searching for votes, but thereafter, they distance themselves from their voters,” he said.

Bishop of Dodoma Diocese of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Rev Amon Kinyunyu said development in the Tanzania depends heavily on peace, security and solidarity.

Rev Kinyunyu appealed to Christians to follow keenly the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“A country cannot develop in absence of peace and harmony. We Christians are always told to interact with other peacefully. We must uphold all Christian teachings in order to leave as good ambassadors of God and Jesus, and through this way, we will be able to change the entire community,” he said.