Sikonge to brand 350,000 heads of cattle

By Robert Kakwesi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Sikonge. Plans are afoot for Sikonge District to brand at least 350,000 heads of cattle in adherence to the government’s directive.

The branding is meant for easy identification, registration and monitoring of the animals, said the Tabora Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Aggrey Mwanri.

The commissioner made the remark on Saturday that the cattle branding will also help authorities reserve enough grazing fields, which will also curb the age-old problem of encroaching into the forest reserves for pasture.

Besides, the outspoken RC noted that branding of the cattle might help in reducing frequent conflicts between farmers and pastoralists.

“Movements of the branded cattle will be easily monitored, which will also help us identify those trespassing restricted areas,” he said

He stressed that the exercise will be carried out across all seven districts of the region.

He called upon for Extension Officers and Ward Executive Officers in their respective districts to provide education to the farmers and cattle keepers on the importance of branding.

An officer from the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries coordinating the branding exercise, Ms Mary Yongolo warned that stern action will be taken against those who will deliberately intentionally dodge.