By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Seronera. A modern media centre, being constructed with the support of South Korea at the Serengeti National Park, will be completed at any time after February next year.

The new facility will offer crucial information on wildlife and its attractions through digital platforms.

"There is a gap of information to visitors, for instance, on wildlife migration," said Principal Tourism Promotion Officer Susuma Kusekwa yesterday.

The multi-media facility is specially for providing information electronically and will be fitted with film projectors, screens and associated equipment. "The aim is to expose our visitors to the wildlife splendour of Serengeti through digital platforms and will complement the visitors' centre," he told The Citizen.

Mr Kusekwa said with modern technologies, the park authorities felt there was a need to set up the media centre, where most of the briefings would be made electronically.

Besides the tourists, beneficiaries will include wildlife researchers, stakeholders in the tourism sector and students.

The official added that there were plans also to expand the visitors' building at Seronera Airstrip to cope with increasing number of visitors.

Between January and September this year alone, the airstrip handled 3,724 flights with June, July and August alone bringing in 484, 681 and 664 aircraft respectively.