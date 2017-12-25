RC Gambo launches construction of five-storey hospital

Arusha. Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo has launched construction of a new hospital here, which would Sh10 billion. The first phase of the construction in Engutoto ward, which will take at least six months, is projected to cost Sh535.5 million. Speaking during the launch, Mr Gambo called on contractors to observe quality and complete the building within the set time.

“The hospital will be housed in a tall building, so as to ensure the land is

utilised well and the people access proper healthcare,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arusha City Director Athuman Kihamia explained that the

plan is for the first phase to be completed in six months and that services will be available after the aforementioned period.

"After completion of the first phase, we plan to build wards, then

move on to laboratory, theatre, administration offices and we will

have special equipment for specialised treatment,” he said.

In another development, Arusha Chief Medical Officer, Dr Simon Chacha

said the hospital will cater for 80,000 people at a go.

He said the goal is to treat at least 416,442 patients including those from the outskirts of Arusha.