Friday, December 29, 2017

Putin says Saint Petersburg explosion was ‘act of terror’

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin 

Advertisement

Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called an explosion that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket, wounding 13 people, “an act of terror.”

Russia has suffered several terrorist assaults this year, including a deadly attack on the Saint Petersburg metro in April that left 15 dead and dozens wounded. Russian authorities regularly claim they have foiled terror plots, often releasing videos of security services busting presumed members of the Islamic State group or the Russian militant jihadist organisation the Caucasus Emirate.

Here is a reminder of the principal attacks Russia suffered in 2017:

- On April 3, a bomb in the Saint Petersburg metro killed 15 people and wounded dozens. The attacker, a 22 year-old national of Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia, also died in the blast. The “Imam Shamil Battalion”, a little known al-Qaeda linked group, claimed responsibility. The deadly blast was the first in Russia since October 31, 2015, when a bomb exploded on a plane carrying Russian holidaymakers from Egypt, killing all 224 people on board. IS claimed the attack, which came a month after Moscow launched air raids in Syria to shore up Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.

- On April 6, IS claimed responsibility for the killings of two traffic policemen in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan as well as an attack that wounded three National Guard soldiers in the same city.

- On August 19, a knife attacker wounded seven people on the street in Surgut, a city in Western Siberia, before being shot by police. IS claimed responsibility, although authorities ruled out terrorism.

- On August 28, two men stabbed one policeman to death and wounded another in Russia’s North Caucasus Dagestan republic before being shot dead by police in an attack claimed by IS. (AFP)

advertisement

In The Headlines

Ecologists irked by blocking of wildlife paths

Ecologists with the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) say they are worried by the blocking of

Majaliwa directs Tanesco to connect Ruangwa to power

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Ruangwa District Tanzania Electric

  • News
    After 20yrs, Kimei set to leave CRDB  
  • News
    Govt defies pressure over hunting blocks  
  • News
    Talk politics at your own peril, govt warns clerics  
  • News
    Public leaders have just a day to declare assets  