Mpwapwa. The government has ordered each district council across the country to send four medical staff for short courses in anesthesiology to curb the existing shortage of anesthesiologists.

Anesthesiology, is the practice of medicine dedicated to the relief of pain and total care of the surgical patient before, during and after surgery.

The order was given by the minister of state (President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government) Selemani Jafo on Friday when he visited Mima Health Centre in Mpwapwa District. “The names of staff to be proposed for the courses must come from those already employed in health centers,” he said.