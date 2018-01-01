Monday, January 1, 2018

Advertisement

Mpwapwa. The government has ordered each district council across the country to send four medical staff for short courses in anesthesiology to curb the existing shortage of anesthesiologists.

Anesthesiology, is the practice of medicine dedicated to the relief of pain and total care of the surgical patient before, during and after surgery.

The order was given by the minister of state (President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government) Selemani Jafo on Friday when he visited Mima Health Centre in Mpwapwa District. “The names of staff to be proposed for the courses must come from those already employed in health centers,” he said.

The crash courses will reduce the burden of patients who have to travel long distances to seek surgical services.

advertisement

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

Fastjet passengers stranded at Dar airport

About 30 Fastjet passengers who were scheduled to travel to Mwanza from Dar es Salaam today,

4  hours ago

JPM sends condolences to Kenyatta over deadly accident

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru

  • News
    Stakeholders criticize politicians who shift to other parties  
  • News
    Industrialisation will fail unless agriculture is overhauled, Prof Lipumba says  
  • News
    18 children born on New Year Day in Dar  
  • News
    Locals flock to top tourist attractions  