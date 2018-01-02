Zanzibar govt devises plan to deal with child molestation

By Haji Mtumwa @ThecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has said his government is preparing a five year plan to fight child molestation.

The increase in incidents of sexual harassment to children in the Islands of Unguja and Pemba has reached a crisis and President Shein blamed it on moral decay and the abandoning of good, old traditions.

Speaking at the New Year Day sports bonanza at the Amaan Stadium Dr Shein called upon parents to work with government to end molestation that is normally done by “people in the neighbourhood.”

“In the past every adult considered the child of a neighbour as his or her own. It is not the case nowadays. It is time to act,” Dr Shein said.

He did not go into details on the five year plan.

On his part the Zanzibar's second Vice President, Seif Ali Iddi also warned that the rate of children sexual harassment has reached a serious stage.

He said the wave of sexual harassment of minors has already affected the community and humiliated the nation, and should be fought against by every means possible.