Iringa conjoined twins to be referred for heart treatment in Dar

By Geofrey Nyang’oro @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Iringa. Conjoined twins Maria and Consolata, who were admitted to the Iringa Regional Hospital last week over heart complications, will now be referred to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) for further treatment.

The twins, now aged 19, are students at the Iringa-based Ruaha Catholic University Campus (RUCo) where they joined early in September 2017.

According to Acting Medical Officer in Charge of the Iringa Regional Hospital, Dr Alfred Mwakalebela, the twins were admitted at the facility on Thursday, December 29 after they fell ill.

“They have been under the observation of heart specialists since they were admitted,’’ he told The Citizen on the day of the admission.

However, reports coming from Iringa Regional Hospital today show the twins will now be referred to JKCI in Dar es Salaam but according to Dr Mwakalebela, they are not in an emergency state.

“They have been progressing well. Their heart problem requires more expert interventions. That’s why we are referring them to JKCI for further diagnosis and treatment,’’ he later told The Citizen on Tuesday January 2018.