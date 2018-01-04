Kingunge’s wife is no more

By Tumaini Msowoya TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia

Dar es Salaam. Mama Peras Kingunge, the wife of a veteran politician, Mr Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru, has died ay Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where she was admitted for treatment.

The MNH Public Relations Officer, Mr John Stephen, said Mama Peras died today at about 2pm in the Sewahaji Ward, where she had been hospitalised.

He said the wife of the veteran politician had been admitted to MNH since October 3, last year.

Mr Stephen added that as Mama Peras died, her husband, Mr Kingunge, was also at the hospital receiving treatment.

"Mr Kingunge himself is with us still receiving medical care," said Mr Stephen.

Earlier, Mr Kingunge’s son, Mr Kinje Mwiru, said the death of his mother occurred while his father was also sick.