Saturday, January 6, 2018

Councilor calls it quits with chadema, accuses leaders of bulldozing

Iringa Urban Member of Parliament Rev Peter

Iringa Urban Member of Parliament Rev Peter Msigwa (Chadema) 

Advertisement
By Geofrey Nyang’oro news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Chadema’s Mwangata Councilor Anjelus Mbogo has resigned from his position saying he plans to join another political outfit.

Apart from Mr Mbogo, the secretary of the opposition Chadema in Iringa Region, Mr Osca Ndale, and party’s Youth Wing secretary in Mwangata Ward, Mr Tumaini Mwivaha, have resigned from their positions and defected into CCM.

Briefing reporters in Iringa Town on Friday, January 5, Mr Mbogo said he reached the decision because he felt Iringa Urban Member of Parliament Rev Peter Msigwa (Chadema) and Iringa Municipal Mayor Alex Kimbe were bulldozing them.

Mr Mbogo said he would continue engaging in politics and urged Mwangata residents to follow him to any party that he will join with because they know that he delivers in his work.

For his part, Mr Ndale said he reached the decision after a long reflection about his destiny within the party and that he urged colleagues to abide by the constitution but to no avail.

“For a period of four years I have served the party as a secretary and I was the mediator in most internal conflicts, but I think enough is enough, so, I’m calling it quits and join CCM,” he said.

Mr Ndale accused Chadema leaders of not respecting nor valuing their juniors, instead MPs were the ones with real powers of making any decision and often do disrupt plans that councilors have.

For his part, Mr Mwivaha said he left Chadema because he was one of those, who were not valued, especially when they got problems while working for the party.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Lissu flown to Belgium for further treatment

The Singida East MP Mr Tundu Lissu (Chadema) on Saturday, January 6 left the Nairobi Hospital in

Govt renovates 89 aged secondary schools

Dar es Salaam. The government has embarked on rehabilitating 89 aged secondary schools

  • News
    Karatu accident survivors to join secondary school  
  • News
    Magufuli visits ailing Ngombale-Mwiru at Muhimbili  
  • News
    JPM appoints second deputy minister for minerals  
  • News
    Sh1.5bn set aside for improvement of healthcare provision in Korogwe  