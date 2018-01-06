By Geofrey Nyang’oro news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Chadema’s Mwangata Councilor Anjelus Mbogo has resigned from his position saying he plans to join another political outfit.

Apart from Mr Mbogo, the secretary of the opposition Chadema in Iringa Region, Mr Osca Ndale, and party’s Youth Wing secretary in Mwangata Ward, Mr Tumaini Mwivaha, have resigned from their positions and defected into CCM.

Briefing reporters in Iringa Town on Friday, January 5, Mr Mbogo said he reached the decision because he felt Iringa Urban Member of Parliament Rev Peter Msigwa (Chadema) and Iringa Municipal Mayor Alex Kimbe were bulldozing them.

Mr Mbogo said he would continue engaging in politics and urged Mwangata residents to follow him to any party that he will join with because they know that he delivers in his work.

For his part, Mr Ndale said he reached the decision after a long reflection about his destiny within the party and that he urged colleagues to abide by the constitution but to no avail.

“For a period of four years I have served the party as a secretary and I was the mediator in most internal conflicts, but I think enough is enough, so, I’m calling it quits and join CCM,” he said.

Mr Ndale accused Chadema leaders of not respecting nor valuing their juniors, instead MPs were the ones with real powers of making any decision and often do disrupt plans that councilors have.