By Raisa Said @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Korogwe. The government has allocated a total of Sh1.5 billion for improving healthcare service delivery at three health centres based in Korogwe Town and Korogwe Rural in Tanga Region.

This was revealed by Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jafo, during councillorship by-election campaign held in Kwagunda Ward in Korogwe District on Friday, January 5.

Mr Jafo further assured the residents of Korogwe District of the government’s commitment to improve healthcare services in the region.

Meanwhile, Mr Jafo who is a Member of Parliament for Kisarawe (CCM), further urged residents of Kwagunda Ward to vote for a CCM candidate so as to easily achieve development in the area.

For his part, Korogwe Rural MP Stephen Ngonyani (CCM) urged the residents not to vote for opposition, noting that he was optimistic that the ruling CCM was proficient to address challenges facing residents in the region.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Ngonyani said his office through CCM manifesto has managed to implement various development projects including roads, schools and health facilities.

For his part, a CCM candidate for Kagunda Ward seat, Mr Said Othman said he was committed to serve the office efficiently, requesting the residents to vote for him.