By Robert Kakwesi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Igunga. One Mohamed Ahmed, 54, has been jailed for three years after he was found guilty of uttering abusive language and threatening Igunga District Commissioner John Mwaipopo.

The convict is a resident of Mbutu Street in Igunga Ward, Tabora Region.

The sentence was issued on Thursday by Igunga Resident Magistrate Court by Resident Magistrate Ajali Milanzi.

Earlier, prosecutor Ellymajid Kweyamba told the court that Ahmed was being charged with committing two offences.

Mr Kweyamba said the accused committed the first offence on January 9 at 7pm along the paved main road of Igunga Town, whereby the accused uttered abusive language to Igunga DC, who was supervising a tree planting exercise.

The prosecutor further told the court that the accused committed the offence that contravened Section 89 (1) (a) of the Penal Code, Cap 16 as reviewed in 2002, which prohibits committing such offences.

Mr Kweyamba further told the court that the second charge facing the accused was that at the same time and on the same date, with intent of committing an offence, the suspect uttered words that threatened the life of Igunga DC by telling him that he would show him (DC) what he (accused) was capable of doing to him including ensuring that the DC is moved from the district by doing something bad to him.

After both charges were read to the accused, Ahmed pleaded guilty.

Before judgment was issued, Magistrate Milanzi told the court that the accused had admitted committing the offences he was being charged with and that he would serve punishment of three-years in jail.