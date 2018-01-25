Thursday, January 25, 2018

Advertisement
advertisement

In The Headlines

Sugu, co-accused start to defend themselves

Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi, alias Sugu, and Chadema’s Southern Highlands Zone secretary, Mr

Sugu case: Defence lawyers resign as Magistrate remains adamant

Lawyers, representing the Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament on the ticket of the opposition

  • News
    Sugu: This is why I reject magistrate  
  • News
    ‘Sugu’, co-accused reject magistrate  
  • News
    Tanzania journalists’ union calls for speedy search of Azory  
  • News
    Organisation boosts HIV/Aids fight with donates Sh70m computers  