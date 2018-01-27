By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) has on Saturday January 27 announced that power transmission would be switched off for maintenance in the Ilala to Kurasini lines in Dar es Salaam.

The maintenance will last for three hours, starting from 10am, says a statement released by the company’s public relations office.

“Areas that will be affected are Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and the whole areas of Kurasini and Mbagala,” reads part of a statement.