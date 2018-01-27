Handeni DC declares crackdown on bodaboda drivers killers

By Rajabu Athumani, @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Handeni. Police in Handeni District, Tanga Region, have been ordered to run a special operation aimed at investigating and bring to justice those who take part in the killings of bodaboda riders in the district.

Addressing residents here at the closing ceremony of the militia training, Handeni district defence and security chairman, who is also the district commissioner, Godwin Gondwe, said it was time to take action to end the killing of innocent people.

Mr Gondwe said the militia would also be used searching for law brokers in the district in cooperation with the police.

He said incidents of killings of bodaboda drivers have been rising in Handeni and Korogwe districts. For one month now, he has been acting as the DC.

For her part, Sindeni councilor Mwanaisha Msemi said the militiamen have been facing the challenge of having their lives threatened by people accused of committing various crimes that lead to their arrest.

She said when a suspect was arrested and later freed without giving a satisfactory statement it would create enmity between the freed suspect and the militia who had arrested him.