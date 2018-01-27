By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, has received donations from private firms that intend to assist children with special needs who are housed at Katumba School in Mbeya Region.

Dr Tulia received the donations on Friday, January 26 from Bigbon and Quinrex.

She said she had earlier in the month toured the school and witnessed that the community was facing a number of challenges, especially its members with special needs.

According to her, some of those with special needs were children with albinism and the disabled, whereby they lacked special supporting materials to assist them in their learning.

"The donation will significantly help them in accomplishing their goals. Like everybody else, they are entitled to an education,” she said.

The firm’s human relief institution director Sheikh Khalid said they were touched by Dr Tulia’s request to help the children facing difficulties in their learning.

He said his institution has donated 15 bicycles for children with disabilities, two cartons of special oils and 40 hats for children with albinism.

“Also, we have donated special books for the blind as well as 250 bags of cement which will be used in improving infrastructure of the schools, especially classrooms,” he said.