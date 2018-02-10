Magufuli reassures investors

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday reached out to foreign diplomats with yet another pledge that the fifth phase government is open to investment.

Meeting diplomats at State House for the traditional sherry party, President Magufuli reassured diplomats that Tanzania is open to business.

“The government is dedicated to embracing the public-private partnership in implementing various development projects,” he said.

“We are also willing to continue providing a conducive environment for investment; I, therefore, encourage you to invite more investors to come and invest in the country’s key sectors.”

His remarks come as the latest outlook by the African Development Bank (AfDB) predicted buoyant growth this year for the country’s economy, driven by major investments and opportunities in construction, mining, transport and communications.

The AfDB’s Economic Outlook 2018 also highlighted the fact that some investors could be rattled by changes in policies, regulations, and tax administration.

There are indications, however, that some sectors are aligning with the policy changes that are aimed at correcting anomalies in previous set-ups, which were hugely tilted against government.

In his speech, the Head of State reiterated the fact that Tanzania is commitment to strengthening its ties with other nations to achieve its development goals.

Dr Magufuli told the envoys that the government had availed at least 64 title deeds for free land of average 5.5 hectares each to diplomatic missions moving to Dodoma, where the designated administrative capital.

“Today may be the last day to hold this kind of meeting at State House in Dar es Salaam; the next meetings will be carried out in Dodoma. I, therefore, encourage you all to relocate to the capital city,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of State assured the envoys that the country was determined to continue participating in peace keeping missions where they are needed.