The European Union (EU) has condemned the rise of political-related violence and intimidation in Tanzania, calling for immediate measures to end the situation.

A statement issued on Friday, February 23, and signed by EU’s Charge d’Affair, Mr Charles Stuart says the ongoing situation that includes killings and disappearances of politicians and human rights activists is worrying.

“We note with concern the recent developments which threaten democratic values and the rights of Tanzanians in a country which is widely respected in the world for its stability, peacefulness and freedoms,” reads part of a statement.

The EU further says it was saddened by the tragic shooting of the National Institute of Transport (NIT) student Akwilina Akwilini which occurred last weekend and that it welcomed President Magufuli’s call for an immediate investigation.

More should be done, the EU says, including thorough investigations into recent deaths involving politicians and human rights activists.

“We are worried by the rising number of reports of violence in the recent months including the attempt on the life of MP Tundu Lissu and the disappearance of people such as a journalist Azory Gwanda,” reads the statement.

“Also, lethal assaults on government representatives, the authorities and citizens in the Coast Region which occurred for the past two years.”

The EU says it was joining Tanzanians in calling upon authorities responsible for safeguarding peace and security during the democratic processes, the government and citizens to respect the law without impunity.