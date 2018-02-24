By Rajabu Athumani @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Korogwe. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has seized 105 bags of sugar contraband worth Sh11.5 million.

Korogwe District TRA manager Remigius Lwambano told The Citizen on Saturday, February 24, that it seemed the sugar had been imported from Brazil.

“It doesn’t have any permits from the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority and the Tanzania Bureau of Standards. This is bad since no tax was paid and the health of consumers is endangered,” he said.

He said law-abiding citizens tipped off TRA officials on the possibility of the cargo that was to be brought in Korogwe and acted swiftly.

“We are carrying out an operation to identify and arrest tax evaders,” said Korogwe acting district commissioner Godwin Gondwe.

He urged traders to comply with laws.