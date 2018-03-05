By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa says the government has disbursed Sh1.4 billion to three health centers in the Ruangwa district of the Lindi region to be used in improving the provision of health care products and services.

A statement issued on Sunday, March 4, by the prime minister’s office (PMO) says Mr Majaliwa revealed this at Mandawa ward where he had gone to inspect an ongoing project to improve the ward’s health center.

“The government has decided to improve the health sector by building new health centers and improving existing ones so as to bring healthcare services closer to the people,” he said.

Speaking on funds distribution, Mr Majaliwa said the Mandawa health center was allocated Sh400 million, while the Mbekenyera and Nkowe were each given Sh500 million.

The prime minister named the areas that are scheduled for improvement as construction of theatre rooms, laboratories, maternity wards, mother-and-child units, separate wards for men and women, and decent mortuaries.

“The public should support the fifth-phase government which is committed to serve its citizens and develop the country,” Mr Majaliwa said.

He also took the opportunity to hand over a mobile dispensary that’s intended to reach rural communities in the area.

In another development, the premier took part in making bricks for the construction of a secondary school in the Matambarare ward comprising four villages.