Concern as tobacco companies target school children in Africa

By Syriacus Buguzi

Cape Town. Communications experts and researchers on tobacco use in Africa have raised an alarm over the increasing investment of tobacco companies in finding markets for tobacco products by targeting school children in Africa.

During a research presentation, titled "Tiny targets: Tobacco industry targets schools in Africa", Mr Leonce Sessou from Benin, said that the efforts to sustain the tobacco business were now focusing on luring the young generation into tobacco smoking through various tactics.

Mr Sessou revealed this during a media training for 20 journalists on how to report stories that show how tobacco consumption hampers development and affects health. It was held on Tuesday March 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

He said, “Tobacco companies have found treasure in these children and this should be a point of concern now as more and more young people take up smoking," he warned.

A report involving five countries: Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameron and Uganda shows that among young Africans, tobacco consumption is increasing.

"Estimates show that 21 percent of boys and 13 per cent of girls use any kind of tobacco products," says the report.

In general, the report shows, in Africa, smoking prevalence is estimated to be 21 percent among adult males and 3 percent among adult females.

"Children are targeted in many styles. Through advertising and promotion, sale of single cigarettes, sale of child-friendly flavored cigarettes and noncompliance with the existing tobacco control policies," said the expert in the communication sector in West Africa.

Without urgent interventions, the tobacco epidemic will grow further and this will have adverse consequences on the development of these children in future, said Mr Sessou, from the African Tobacco Control Alliance (ATCA).