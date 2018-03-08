Thursday, March 8, 2018

Explore inequality of income across African countries

In The Headlines

6 minutes ago

Gender inequality still persists in labour market, shows new ILO report

Despite notable progress over the past 20 years towards improving equality, gender inequality

Female workers still paid less than male colleagues

Tanzanian women, like other women across the globe are generally paid less than their male

    Only 8pc of TZ CEOs are female  
    Tanzania: Diesel theft case fails to proceed at Kisutu  
    Shortage of female engineers hurts Tanzania  
    Tanzania: Cement maker given two weeks to address dust pollution  