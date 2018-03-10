High Court wants AG to respond to two constitutional cases

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The High Court has directed the Attorney General to respond to two constitutional cases filed by activists of democracy.

They protest against the violation of laws on multiparty democracy and freedom of expression.

Principal Judge Ferdinand Wambali said on Friday, March 9, that the AG should submit his response on Wednesday, March 21.

”The AG has been directed to respond and propose the date for the second mention,” he said.

The two cases were adjourned to April 5.