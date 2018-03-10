By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is progressing well with the process of issuing title deeds electronically, the minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, said.

According to a statement on Friday, March 9, the issuance of title deeds will be simplified to save time, reduce cost and increase the government ability to collect taxes.

“People will no longer be required to travel from upcountry to Dar es Salaam to obtain title deeds because the documents will be provided at district land offices,” he was quoted as saying.

According to him, the new network of issuing title deeds will be connected to urban planning, survey and land offices across the country.