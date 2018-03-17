Drastic changes needed before education sector works

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government of Tanzania has said implementation of the new ‘1:6:4:2: 3 Education System’ which was incorporated into the ‘Year-2014 Education and Training Policy’ will not start soon.

This was revealed by the permanent secretary of the ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, when contacted via the phone yesterday by The Citizen. “We will continue with the existing education system. There will be no changes in the extant system. All students who are currently in school will be assessed in compliance with the existing system,” he said – stressing that “the new education system will not be implemented now, and we will continue to use the existing one!”

However, the government’s stance appears to be against the requirement of section 52(a) of the election manifesto of the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for 2015-2020.

The section states that the veteran ruling party is determined to sensitise the government to effectively implement the new Education and Training Policy-2014, including formulating a system, structure and procedure that would provide free education from kindergarten to secondary school in compliance with the new ‘Education System 1:6:4:2:3.’

Indeed, the government issued ‘Circular 5’ on November 27, 2015 on implementation of the Education and Training Policy-2014 – and directed “public bodies to ensure that primary and secondary education is free for all children in compliance with the new education system (1:6:4:2:3).”

That directive notwithstanding, however, the new system is yet to be implemented. When contacted for comments over telephone yesterday, the advocacy manager of the non-governmental organization ‘Twaweza,’ Ms Anastansia Lugaba, stated as follows: “I am not still convinced that the government will implement the new education system!”

In the event, she called upon the relevant education ministry officials to formulate and implement applicable strategies that are designed to transform the country’s education sector – but also in compliance with the existing education system of ‘7:4:2:2:3.’ “The existing ‘Free Education Policy’ has proved a failure, instead of transforming the education sector as it was originally intended. At the time when the policy was scheduled to start being implemented, various inconsistencies emerged at the public bodies concerned. This discouraged teachers – and adversely affected performance,” the ‘Twaweza’ official explained.

Commenting on the matter, the shadow minister of Education in Parliament, Ms Suzan Lyimo (special seats MP, Chadema) expressed dissatisfaction with implementation of the ‘Free Education Policy, accusing the government of failing to effectively address the myriad challenges that plague the education sector, including an acute shortage of qualified teachers.

She further said that the policy does indeed have negative impacts upon education in Tanzania.

“When you formulate a crucial policy, you need to make sure that it is applicable and functional…Otherwise, it will not have positive changes in the relevant system,” she said.

Commenting on the proposed education system (1:6:4), Ms Lyimo said she was not particularly convinced that the government would implement the system in the coming years.