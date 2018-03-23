Dr Magufuli appoints new directors-general

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmeia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed new directors-general for the National Development Corporation (NDC), the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC), and the Dodoma-based Benjamin Mkapa Hospital.

According to a statement issued on Friday, March 23, by the chief secretary at State House in Dar es Salaam, Mr John Kijazi, the head of state has appointed Prof Damian Gabagambi as the NDC director general, while Prof Lazaro Busagala will head TAEC.

Prior to their new appointments, Prof Gabagambi was an Economics lecturer at the Sokoine University of Agriculture in Morogoro region (SUA), while Prof Busagala was the vice chancellor for Academic and Research at the College of Business Education in Dar es Salaam (CBE).

The new NDC boss is taking over from Mr Mlingi Mkucha who “will be assigned other duties,” the statement says.

Dr Magufuli has also appointed Dr Deodatus Mutasiwa as the new board chairman of the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in the nation’s de jure capital Dodoma.

In similar fashion, Dr Alphose Chandika is the hospital’s director general. Prior to the appointment, Dr Chandika was acting that position.