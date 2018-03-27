By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mr Amanzi Ali, a resident of Mkuranga District in Coast Region, was looking forward to one of the happiest moments of his life last Sunday.

Having worked tirelessly to prepare for the initiation ceremony of his two sons – eight-year-old Aliamani and six-year-old Yasini – Mr Ali could hardly wait for the day to arrive.

He kept his fingers crossed in the hope that he would fully enjoy the occasion, which is usually marked with song and dance.

As part of preparations, his wife, Ms Ashura Mohamed, told him that she wanted to go to Dar es Salaam to pick up some relatives so that they too could participate in the ceremony, Mr Ali told The Citizen yesterday.

Understanding the significance of the event, Mr Ali had no objection, and his wife left for Buguruni, Dar es Salaam, on Saturday morning.

Ms Mohamed and six of her relatives left Buguruni for Mkuranga later on the same, but they never made it to their destination after the minibus they were travelling in was involved in an accident, which killed 26 people. Ms Nuru Yusufu, Ms Halima Jabir, Ms Mwajuma Ali, Mr Abdallah Athumani, Mr Saidi Athumani and one person identified only as Mariam, who were part of the entourage heading to the ceremony, were among those killed when the minibus collided with a lorry a few kilometres from the end of their trip.

Following the accident, Mr Ali scrapped the ceremony, and turned his attention to plans to bury six departed relatives, who were laid to rest yesterday in Dar es Salaam. His wife remained hospitalised at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam after she was injured in the accident.

“I expected her back on the same day (Saturday) because the ceremony was supposed to be held on Sunday, but as I waited outside my house, I received a text message at around 7.30pm that informed me that my wife had been involved in an accident,” he said.

Mr Ali added that he did not bother to seek details after reading the brief message.

“I hired a motorcycle taxi and rushed to the accident scene, where I found my wife alive but soaked in blood. The bodies of most of the victims were still trapped in the mangled wreckage of the minibus,” he said.

Despite being injured, Ms Mohamed was able to show her husband the bodies of her six relatives killed in the crash.

Mr Ali said there were at least three people at the scene who witnessed the accident.

Meanwhile, Ms Mohamed’s mother, Ms Tatu Abbas, pleaded with drivers to obey road safety rules.