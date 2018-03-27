France’s pledge on industry campaign

By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The French ambassador to Tanzania yesterday reiterated his country’s commitment to partnering with the business community in Tanzania and facilitating the country’s industrialisation agenda.

Mr Frederic Clavier said during a meeting with the chairman of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Mr Reginald Mengi, in the latter’s office in Dar es Salaam, that French firms would specifically work with TPSF to improve the performance of Tanzania’s small and medium enterprises.

“We are in a long-term strategy to partner with this country’s private sector in order to contribute to Vision 2025. We will build a win-win strategy which will focus on improving SMEs in this country,” he said. Tanzania envisions to become a semi-industrialised middle-income country by 2025.

Mr Clavier said France was ready to support agriculture which employs the vast majority of Tanzanians.

Through partnership between TPSF and members of the business community in France, Tanzania’s workforce will be trained so it can meet the ever-changing needs of a modern economy.

“For industrialisation to be achieved, there is a need to train the workforce to work in factories. In partnership with TPSF and the government, we will train young Tanzanians who will work effectively to enhance the success of the country’s Vision 2025,” he said. The French embassy, Mr Clavier added, was planning to establish a vocational training centre in Tanzania.

In his remarks, Mr Mengi said TPSF was ready for partnership with French companies with a view to industrialising Tanzania.

“In partnership with France’s private sector, we would like to improve our SMEs, and we encourage more investors to come and join us in this great move towards industrialisation. We want our youth to produce products that will be exported directly to France after being processed locally,” he said. He assured Mr Clavier of TPSF’s support.

An economic strategist from the French embassy in Dar es Salaam, Mr Amaury de Bar De La Garde, said at least 30 companies from France were ready to come and invest in Tanzania, thanks to President John Magufuli’s recent assurance to investors.