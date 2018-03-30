Top firms for Tanga exhibition

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Organisers of the Tanga International Trade Fair are satisfied with the response of exhibitors as this year’s edition of the trade fair draws closer. The trade fair is scheduled for Tanga between May 28 and June 6.

Speaking in an interview here, Tanga’s Tanzania Chamber of Commerce,Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) Executive Secretary, Mr Charles Hiza said a host of local exhibitors have confirmed their participation in the exhibition, which will be held at Mwahako Fair Grounds.

“The response from the exhibitors indicates that businessmen and industrialists in Tanga are ready to take full advantage of the trade fair to market their products,” Hoza said.

Mr Hoza named some of the giant exhibitors who will have their tents at ground as the Tanga Cement, dairy products manufacturer, Tanga Fresh, cosmetic producers such as Mamujee, Tanga Pharmaceutical Products Limited (TPPL), Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa), Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) and financial institutions such as the Tanzania Investment Bank (TIB), to name but a few.

According to him, other exhibitors who have shown interest are the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), tomato sauce producers Red Gold, Small Industries Development Organisations (Sido) and several industries processing food and other products.

On foreign exhibitors, the TCCIA chief said they have tendered a request to the Indian High Commission to help bring industrialists and business people to the trade fair.

This is a follow up to a promise made by the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Sandeep Arya who pledged to convince Indian businesspeople and industrialists to participate in the trade fair.

Mr Arya pointed out that the region has traditionally been an important trading partner with India and promised a strong India’s presence at the trade fair.

Mr Hoza, however, said one dark spot in the trade fair was a poor show of Local Government Authorities in the region, saying they needed to enhance their participation in the trade fair to encourage local producers.

“This is the perfect place for such small producers to secure markets which would enable to increase production, something which would be a positive development to the Local Governments because they would get taxes out of those products,” he said.

Participation of LGAs has been poor during the past Trade Fairs forcing the Regional Government direct them to participate as part to showcase implementation of the Presidential directive on industrialization

The Tanga Chamber Chairman, Deo Ruhinda appealed to Tanga businessmen and industrialists in Tanga to stop underestimating the potential contribution of the Tanga Trade Fair that was established six years ago in marketing their products and raising the city as a popular brand that could spur business.