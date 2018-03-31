By Bakari Kiango @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National Chairman of the opposition, Chadema Freeman Mbowe has asked Tanzanians to pray for peace and unity of the country in this Easter festival.

Mbowe who is among the Chadema’s six brass leaders who are remanded at the Segerea Prisons made the statement on Saturday March 31 after they were visited by special seats MP, Anatropia Theonest.

According to Theonest, Mbowe who is a leader of opposition camp in the parliament said they are strong and that Tanzanians shouldn’t be worried about their conditions.

“They have told me to tell the Tanzanians to remain strong as well and keep praying for the peace of the country in this season,” she told The Citizen shortly after concluding her tour to the prisons.

Together with Mbowe other Chadema leader who are detained at the Segerea prisons are Party Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji and his deputies Salum Mwalim and John Mnyika, iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa as well as Tarime Urban MP, Ester Matiko.